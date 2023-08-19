The Philadelphia 76ers, try as they might, may have to proceed into the 2023-24 season without James Harden in town, especially after everything that transpired over the past week. This is a situation that has grown increasingly toxic, and it seems like the only way to resolve this drama is to cut bait on The Beard. But all these sagas may be taking a toll on Joel Embiid, as the reigning MVP has had to deal with constant roster churn and co-stars who have all fallen out of favor in the City of Brotherly Love.

In the process, the Sixers' hold over Embiid's future may be slipping by the day. To that end, some league insiders even think that it may be a matter of time before the 29-year old big man requests a trade out of Philly — eventually joining Harden and Ben Simmons in All-Star caliber players who have all manufactured their exits from the franchise.

“Embiid has said all the right things publicly, but there has to be some residual fatigue in his entire 76ers experience. Morey is responsible for only the past few years, but in totality, many around the league believe Embiid will ask out sooner rather than later — and that a full rebuild is what Morey is covertly hoping for,” Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports wrote.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Losing Joel Embiid will indeed be a crushing blow for the Sixers franchise. That will mean a total reset for the franchise, and a disappointing ending to an era of basketball that had plenty of highs, but in the end, always ended in playoff heartbreak.

But if Goodwill's sources are correct, then that may be the scenario Daryl Morey is hoping for anyway. Perhaps Morey has grown frustrated with the playoff inconsistencies from his stars, and he wants to mold the roster into his image in the near future. Maybe the Sixers president is coveting Cooper Flagg, a highly-sought after prospect who'll be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2025. Whatever the case may be, the Sixers are at a crossroads. The hope for fans is that the front office chooses the right path.