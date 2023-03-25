Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

A seven-game road winning streak has ended for the Philadelphia 76ers. They fell to the Golden State Warriors with James Harden sidelined in a tight game. Although it was a respectable performance, it was a game that was very well within reach for the Sixers.

Joel Embiid did just about everything he could to get the Sixers in the win column but his efforts were not enough. The Sixers shot the ball poorly from deep (8-29, with half of those makes coming from Tyrese Maxey) and gave the Warriors enough room on defense to regret it in the 120-112 loss. Embiid explained the challenges of having a lot of responsibility on both ends of the ball, particularly with Harden out.

“It’s tough when you got to do a lot offensively, and then defensively you also got to do a lot,” Embiid told reporters after the game. “Whether it’s protecting the rim, edging and helping all over the place, especially against a team at that end that moves the ball, that makes your defense get in rotations all the time. It’s tough. But that’s my job and I love it…Defensively, I wasn’t as good as I should have been.”

The Sixers’ defense wasn’t bad — but it just wasn’t good enough to shut down Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who combined for 62 points on 20-37 shooting. Embiid was his same, formidable self in the middle but the Dubs were able to overcome that by converting on difficult looks.

While defensive letdowns are rarely the fault of one guy, Maxey had a particularly brutal showing on that end. Poole scored on him time after time down the stretch, which fueled Golden State’s offense. All the while, the Sixers guard shot 1-6 in the final period.

“It was just a lot of breakdowns. A lot of different breakdowns, miscommunications, sometimes guys didn’t know if we were switching one through five or we were corralling,” Maxey said. “It’s a split-second that you have in games like these, especially with good teams like them who know what they’re doing, know what they’re looking for, and a one-on-one breakdown will lead to a three, and then lead to another three and a dunk. Now that’s eight points and an 11-point lead is a three-point lead extremely fast.”

The Sixers don’t have much time to dwell on the loss as they have to get right back on the road to face the Phoenix Suns.