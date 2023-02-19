We made it, folks. We are now in Episode 5 of “The Association” and we’ve got a special NBA All-Star Game-themed chapter for all of y’all. The star of the show this time around is Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who gets all honest as he reveals his true feelings about always getting overlooked and having to settle for a second-place medal yet again.

In this month’s episode, Embiid heads on over to NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s office to express his displeasure with recent developments. In particular, the Sixers superstar gripes about not being voted as a starter in this year’s NBA All-Star game:

Commissioner Silver, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and even Jayson Tatum all conspire to take savage shots at Embiid on this episode of “The Association.” They have all taken pleasure in the fact that the Sixers big man was not voted as an All-Star starter despite the fact that he’s emerged as one of the MVP frontrunners again this season.

In all seriousness, though, it is indeed a bit of a travesty that the fans decided to ignore Joel yet again. It’s as if this man can’t do anything right in the eyes of the supporters. The four-time All-NBA center is currently putting up some video game-level numbers, with averages of 33.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game, while also connecting on 1.1 triples per contest on a 35.5-percent clip.

Hopefully, this parody is able to knock some sense into the heads of at least a few fans out there. Joel Embiid deserves justice!