Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving was the butt of a few jokes during The Association’s All-Star episode.

With Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looking to file a complaint against the media, a file marked ‘Conspiracy – Kyrie Irving’ curiously shows up in the drawer of Head of HR, Mr. Moby.

Irving is one of the most controversial players in the league today and it would be funnier if it hadn’t become so serious.

Despite seeming to be a well-meaning individual with enough empathy to routinely offer help to various communities, Irving’s name has become synonymous with conspiracy theories. In fact, considering the trend of millennials and Gen Z going down rabbit holes on the internet and coming up with wild theories, one could even say that Kyrie is the poster boy for the current generation in that sense.

Unfortunately for the eight-time All-Star, while his wondering if the Earth is flat was funny, his questioning of the Hebrew-Israelite and Jewish diaspora and their history lacked tact. His musing about the veracity of the moon landing is quirky but his concern about the COVID-19 vaccine was deemed selfish.

A flawed individual with a complex thought process, Kyrie could simply be misunderstood. Especially by people who don’t know more about him than what they read or hear from somebody else.

Nonetheless, when it’s all said and done, people won’t just remember Irving’s otherwordly talent when they look back on his career.

Right or wrong, his conspiracy theories will likely take center stage too.