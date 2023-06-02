The Philadelphia 76ers are ready to begin a fresh chapter under new head coach Nick Nurse. In order for him to succeed, Philly will need the right players around him. One of their athletic 3-and-D wings from last season's squad, Danuel House Jr., will stick around and try to earn a more solidified role as a reserve.

House has picked up his $4.3 million player option for the 2023-2024 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He signed a contract with the Sixers last offseason, along with P.J. Tucker, but the team was hit with tampering charges. For those signings, Philly was charged two second-round picks.

Although the Sixers broke league rules to bring him in, House fell out of Doc Rivers' rotation as the season went on. His familiarity with James Harden made him appealing to the Sixers, as he spent two seasons alongside the Beard with the Houston Rockets. House appeared in just 56 regular-season games, including five starts, and averaged 4.8 points per game.

During the Sixers' second-round series against the Boston Celtics, House got playing time in Game 5 with the series tied. He provided a scoring boost off the bench, scoring 10 points on 5-7 shooting in 15 minutes, but was a non-factor for the rest of the series.

Danuel House Jr. getting some shots up ahead of Sixers-Celtics Game 6, making 9 straight threes pic.twitter.com/PVzqoTzeBG — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) May 11, 2023

Danuel House Jr. projects to be a good fit under Nurse because of his energy and athleticism. He shot just 33.6 percent on three-point attempts last season but could improve if given more regular playing time. Across his four seasons prior to joining the Sixers, he shot 37.3 percent from deep.

Additionally, Nurse's defense usually requires perimeter players to scramble often in order to contest shots. House should be able to do that while serving as someone who can run the floor in transition. He also has a good sense for moving without the ball in the halfcourt, another trait that Nurse is keen on with his offenses. While his spot in the rotation isn't guaranteed, he should have a good shot at earning one.

Along with James Harden and Montrezl Harrell, House was one of three Sixers with a player option for next season. Harden is widely expected to decline his option and test free agency. Harrell's option is worth $2.7 million, which is just under the estimated veteran minimum. The deadline to decide is June 29.