On Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics both opened up their respective preseasons with a game against one another at the TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics would ultimately end up winning the contest, but a funny moment from Sixers guard Patrick Beverley went viral on social media during the game.

During the third quarter, Beverley drove the ball against Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and converted on a spinning push shot. He then made the now-famous “too small” gesture, with his hand lowered to the floor, as he ran back down the court.

Patrick Beverley hit Jaylen Brown with the “too small” after scoring on him 😅pic.twitter.com/e83qgNd3Bv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

Patrick Beverley has long been known in NBA circles as something of an instigator, someone who isn't afraid to push the needle and get in opponents' heads, even if it is just the preseason. Beverley signed with the Sixers this offseason after spending last year with both the Los Angeles Lakers to open the season and the Chicago Bulls to end it.

While Beverley may not contribute eye-popping statistics to the Sixers this season, he should provide a degree of mental toughness that was clearly missing during Philadelphia's meltdown against the Celtics in the playoffs last year. Most contending teams have at least one or two players in the vein of Beverley or fellow Sixer PJ Tucker who are known to play with a certain edge.

The Sixers will kick off their 2023-24 regular season slate with a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 26. That game is slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET from Milwaukee.