The Boston Celtics are about to tip off preseason play, but that doesn't mean their offseason is over. On Sunday, point guard Payton Pritchard agreed to a four-year, $30 million contract extension with the Celtics.

The 25-year-old has been with the Celtics since he was drafted in 2020, however, he has never played more than 20 minutes per game over the course of a season. Now, with veteran guard Marcus Smart in Memphis and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon in Portland, Pritchard could finally earn some more playing time.

So, ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, let's grade Pritchard's new contract and delve into whether or not it was a good deal for the Celtics.

Payton Pritchard contract grade: B+

There's no denying Pritchard's offensive potential. The Oregon native can shoot and quickly catch fire off the bench. In his rookie year, which saw him get the most minutes of his young career, he averaged 7.7 points per outing and shot an efficient 44% from the field. Hopefully, with greater minutes this year, Pritchard can deliver similar production and live up to his $30 million price tag.

Of course, in today's NBA, $7.5 million per year isn't what it once was. Many bench players are earning more than that, including guards who are around Pritchard's level.

Take Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. The 31-year-old averaged about 20 minutes and 9 points per game last season. He'll be on the books for $8.7 million this year and potentially $9.3 million next season. While McConnell is better defensively than Pritchard, his contract is a fair reference point for the Celtics' newest deal.

Speaking of Pritchard's defense, if the fourth-year Celtic wants to win his minutes, he'll need to improve on that side of the ball. At 6-foot-1, he's a bit undersized for the modern league, and he has never even cracked over 0.6 steals per game. Although Boston doesn't need him to be some defensive stalwart, he can't be a liability on the floor who opposing teams can target. If Pritchard was a better two-way player, this contract could be a home run.

For now, though, it's more of a solid deal that should keep Pritchard happy for the time being. The former Bob Cousy Award winner hasn't always been happy with Boston during his tenure, and he reportedly requested a trade at least once already. Moving him to Portland seemed like the obvious move, as Pritchard played for the Oregon Ducks and grew up less than 20 minutes away from The City of Roses.

Instead, Brogdon and center Robert Williams III went to the Blazers in exchange for two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday. The Trail Blazers probably weren't interested in a trade package including Pritchard since they already have a young point guard in rookie Scoot Henderson. As a result, Pritchard stayed and will seemingly be here for the foreseeable future.

Yet, with the point guard's fair contract, maybe Pritchard could be a potential tradable piece. Celtics president Brad Stevens has shown no fear in dealing players, so it can't be ruled out.

At present, Pritchard will come off the bench behind Holiday and guard Derrick White to start the 2023-24 season. While it still might not be his ideal situation, he has an opportunity to get more minutes and seems primed to do so based on his solid preseason. Celtics teammate Sam Hauser even told the media that Pritchard was ready for big things soon, per Jay King of The Athletic.

“He's out for blood,” Hauser said.

If he can carry that momentum into the new season, Pritchard could make an impact on an already talented Celtics squad.