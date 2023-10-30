The NBA In-Season Tournament is kicking into high gear with the first games less than a week away. The Philadelphia 76ers, along with the rest of the league, unveiled the new court that they will have for their home tournament games.

Teams will use their new courts during group play and the quarterfinals. The Sixers will unveil their new court on November 14 against the Indiana Pacers and on November 21 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They face the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks on the road on November 10 and November 17 respectively.

The Sixers' court is red with a navy blue stripe and the retro “76” in the middle of the court. Like all courts, it features the NBA Cup at halfcourt and silhouettes of the new trophy in the lanes. The “City of Brotherly Love” tagline on the baseline and the design at midcourt on the sideline that says the team name in a diamond next to arrows match the Sixers' new City Edition jerseys.

The court for the in-season tournament. What do we think?

Personally, I love it. pic.twitter.com/f0lyp9yBVJ — 𝐾𝑦𝑙𝑒𝑒 シ (@BSP_Sully) October 30, 2023

The reactions to the court were split. Many fans liked the design, saying that it creates a unique vibe for the tournament in its inaugural season. Indeed, the vibrant court color is unlike anything the NBA has ever had, at least as a league-wide measure.

Other fans didn’t like how bright and red the court is and said the colors are too close to those of the New Orleans Pelicans. Numerous fans joked about how the court will alter the lighting in the Wells Fargo Center.

tuning in to watch some Sixers Tournament basketball https://t.co/O85rhYriIj pic.twitter.com/e2mQcZjZ0u — 🦇Batthew🦇 (@PanasonicDX4500) October 30, 2023

me in the arena watching the sixers win the most important nba trophy https://t.co/T0W4L3gpeh pic.twitter.com/Ym4sBg64RA — kos (@kostancaaa__) October 30, 2023

joel embiid celebrating winning it all inside the center https://t.co/XC9NkURotn pic.twitter.com/LE33n4h8Ei — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) October 30, 2023

After the Sixers' home opener, Joel Embiid was asked for his thoughts on the new tournament. He said that the championship is the first and foremost goal but that the tournament gives them something else to strive for.

“I'm not sure. I think it could be good,” Embiid said. “We've gotten used to the Larry O'Brien being the main trophy that everybody wants so it is going to take a little adjusting to kind of figure it out that something else is also as important as, maybe, the main trophy. But it's always been about the Larry O'Brien. But then again, it's another chance to compete. It's all about winning every single game. Not really too focused on the In-Season Tournament — more focused about just winning every single game. And wherever that takes us based on that cup, I guess then you have a chance to compete for more and win.”

The Sixers have a good shot at winning the NBA In-Season Tournament with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both playing like superstars to begin the season and their depth looking better than expected.