The Philadelphia 76ers are going with another totally new look for their City Edition jerseys. In addition to slightly new Icon and Association jerseys, the Sixers are going with an alternate kit that looks unlike anything they have worn previously.

A picture of the Sixers' mascot, Franklin the Dog, in some never-before-seen threads was posted to Reddit and made its way to Twitter/X. Speculation ignited that these would be the City Edition uniforms for the 2023-24 season.

Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Sixers will indeed be wearing those threads this upcoming season. Shortly thereafter, the Sixers posted pictures of store vendors from the market donning the new jersey. The jerseys are based on Reading Terminal Market, a famous landmark in the city that hosted season ticket holders for a private unveiling of the new uniforms. Attendees also got to partake in a Q&A session with Nick Nurse, Paul Reed, Danny Green and De'Anthony Melton, per the team's press release.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the start of another NBA season with our season ticket members and partners, while paying tribute to one of our city’s most important and historic locations,” said 76ers Chief Revenue Officer Katie O’Reilly in the statement. “We’re fortunate to have some of the best, most loyal season ticket members in all of sports and to be able to give them a sneak peek of our City Edition uniform at the same location that inspired its design was truly special.”

The Sixers once again went for the “City of Brotherly Love” tagline, just as they did last year, on their City Edition threads. Unlike the white uniforms with mostly red details from last season, this year's uniform is navy blue and uses different fonts with red outlines down the side and on the head and arm holes. The jersey uses the bold font for the word “brotherly” and the numbers that are based on the sign for the market. One side of the jersey has arrows that match it, too.

The reactions to the new threads were a mixed bag that trended mostly negative. Some fans liked them, some thought they were okay while some expressed major disappointment. Many contended that the uniforms will likely look better when the Sixers take the court in them.

Like many fan bases, Sixers fans yearn for designs from the past to be rehashed for the present day. Many fans still long for the City Edition jerseys from the 2021-22 season that took inspiration from the Spectrum, the Sixers' old arena. Others wished the team rehashed the black uniform designs from the Allen Iverson era.