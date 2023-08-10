Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is one of the highest-rated players in NBA 2K24. It’s not shocking at all for the reigning MVP to maintain a high 2k rating. However, some Sixers fans are not happy with the rating he got compared to another league superstar.

Joel Embiid received a 96 overall rating for NBA 2K24, the same as superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. The Sixers center is one point higher than Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler. The source of contention among Sixers fans, however, comes from Nikola Jokic's rating.

Jokic, who had another MVP-caliber regular season and mowed down his opponents on the way to a championship and Finals MVP, is rated 98 overall. The Denver Nuggets center being the highest-rated player is not at all a shock or an act of egregious wrongdoing. For the season he just had and unreal talent he displays night after night, it's a very fair and well-earned distinction. But the Nuggets star being on the doorstep of the most highly coveted rating in the game while Embiid is out on the curb has disappointed some Sixers fans.

Too high if Giannis and Embiid are 96’s. https://t.co/7jR0ccPK5M — V (@vevosuave) August 9, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

MVP only a 96 in 2k? 😐 pic.twitter.com/xeUNKKrK6N — Prez💊 (@PresidentEmbiid) August 9, 2023

Many Sixers fans point to the individual success Embiid has had against Jokic, most notably his 47-point outing against him in a comeback win in January. Of course, ratings go far beyond what one player does against another. And Jokic's superb playoff performance should earn him a higher rating than Embiid, who flamed out in the second round again.

It is fair, however, to believe that a 97 rating would be more appropriate for Embiid. He should have an improved rating after having the best season of his career. Placing him just a tad behind Jokic makes more sense, as both superstars dominate at a very similar level compared to the rest of their peers. Nonetheless, Embiid will trail Jokic by two rating points to start the game, which will be released on September 8.

The initial ratings for last year's game put Embiid, Jokic, Curry, James and Durant at 96 overall while Antetokounmpo took the top spot at 97. Now, NBA 2K24 is establishing Jokic as the clear-cut best basketball player on the planet. At least it will give Embiid some more motivation — not that he truly needed anymore — to improve his game.