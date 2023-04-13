ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Sixers should replace James Harden with Damian Lillard if that possibility arose.

Lillard looks likely to leave the Portland Trail Blazers now more than ever before as speculation continues to heat up about his future following another disappointing season.

And although there hasn’t been any buzz about Philadelphia specifically being interested in potentially trading for Lillard, Smith clearly wants to see it happen.

The former Sixers beat writer recently called for Lillard to move on from the Blazers and in a recent discussion on First Take, revealed he rated him so highly that he would take him over Harden.

“James Harden is playing outstanding. James Harden is a future Hall of Famer… I would take Damian Lillard over James Harden in a heartbeat,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t think twice. If I was Philly and I can get my hands on Damian Lillard and I had to forfeit James Harden — I’m not talking about trading, if he walked out the door — so be it.

“Because that’s how much I rate him. No shade on James Harden — that’s what I think about Damian Lillard.”

Could such a scenario happen? It’s not impossible.

Harden has a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season and should he decide not to take it, he will become an unrestricted free agent. Whether Philly has the assets to entice Portland with a trade package for Lillard afterwards remains to be seen.

However, given that Harden took a pay cut to sign a two-year deal with Philadelphia last summer allowing the franchise to sign P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, it also seems unlikely at the same time.

Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists over 58 regular season games for the Sixers.