The Philadelphia 76ers have their new head coach. After firing Doc Rivers a few weeks ago, the Sixers have chosen former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse to lead them. Doc’s firing could be seen from a mile away: after yet another second-round exit, changes had to be made. Many were under the impression that the players “forced out” Rivers. As it turns out, though, Stephen A. Smith thinks that that’s not necessarily the case. He detailed his thoughts on First Take.

“In fairness to James Harden & others of the world… believing that he got Doc Rivers fired. There are a plethora of people associated with the Sixers franchise who are not too fond of Doc Rivers and are happy that he is gone.”

Doc Rivers is one of the most polarizing coaches in NBA history. He’s regarded by some as one of the best coaches of all-time, mainly due to his work with the 2008 Celtics. However, over the last few years, the opinion on Rivers has soured significantly. His “choking” reputation certainly doesn’t help: the Sixers’ blown 3-2 lead against the Celtics arguably cost him his job.

Why would anyone in the Sixers hate Rivers? We never really know what’s going on behind the scenes. However, it could be some players voicing their frustrations at the head coach. Rivers is known to publicly call out his players, much to the dismay of fans. Perhaps that rubbed some people off the wrong way.

Whatever the reason is, that’s now water under the bridge. The Sixers are moving on from Doc Rivers and replacing him with Nick Nurse. Nurse, ironically, is responsible for one of the many Philly second-round exits (before Doc was hired). Can the former Sixers tormentor work his magic in Philly and help them finally get over the hump?