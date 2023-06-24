Tobias Harris is a good player. In fact, he's one of the better players in the league. Nevertheless, Harris' father Torrel Harris, who also happens to be his agent, doesn't believe Tobias has been properly utilized by the Philadelphia 76ers, per Dave Early of SB Nation's Liberty Ballers.

“Personally, I don’t think so,” Torrel responded to whether or not the Sixers utilize Tobias Harris in the best way possible. “The reason I say that, well Tobias is an assassin scorer. I mean they can’t stop him. Nobody in the league can stop him. So he’s proven that over his career even when he was with the Clippers he was an assassin scorer.”

Tobias Harris has been mentioned in trade rumors. Teams such as the Sacramento Kings have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for him should Philadelphia decide to deal him away. At 30-years old, Harris should still have plenty left in the tank. Perhaps a trade would help him post even better numbers moving forward.

That said, he was still solid during the 2022-23 campaign. Harris averaged 14.7 points per game on 50.1 percent field goal and 38.9 percent three-point shooting this past season. But this is a player who's previously averaged 19-20 points per game. He probably shouldn't be the focal point of a contending team's offense, but having him be a second scoring option is feasible.

In addition to being an “assassin scorer,” as Torrel Harris stated, Tobias Harris offers respectable defensive and rebounding prowess. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him, but Torrel clearly believes Tobias needs a more important role on offense.