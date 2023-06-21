The Sacramento Kings continue to be tied to a couple of specific players this offseason, namely Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby and Olympiacos forward Sasha Vezenkov. However, a new name has surfaced as insiders around the league make calls.

A name that has quietly have been connected to the Kings for a while: Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris.

Harris, 30-years-old, would be a strong replacement for Harrison Barnes if the latter leaves in free agency.

In fact, according to Action Network insider Matt Moore, “the Kings have long been thought to be the most likely landing spot for Harris, not only because of the pre-existing relationship between Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and Kings [general manager] Monte McNair but also with the Kings looking for a small forward alternative to Harrison Barnes.”

McNair worked under Morey with the Houston Rockets from 2007 to 2020, so if there was any executive in the league that he would be able to work with on making a deal happen, it would likely be the Sixers president. Nonetheless, a deal for Harris would require multiple scenarios to play out.

10-time All-Star, James Harden, would have to decide to stay with the Sixers and the Kings would have to come up short in their effort to trade for Anunoby.

“It’s not known what either side wants to include in such a deal,” according to Moore.

However, with the Kings having just $23.9 million in cap space, a deal for Harris could include a player like wing Kevin Huerter. Huerter, who averaged 15.2 points per game last season, is owed $15.6 million next season. Richaun Holmes, who would be returning to the Sixers in the deal, will make $12 million next season.