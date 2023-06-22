The Philadelphia 76ers are taking calls for Tobias Harris's, but Daryl Morey isn't letting him go for a discount. The Sixers will reportedly only move Harris if it “drastically improves” the team, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Cleveland Cavs, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons have all asked about Harris ahead of Thursday's NBA Draft. The Sixers don't have any picks in the draft, and Morey's history indicates he is likely to try and acquire at least one pick.

However, it doesn't seem like Harris will be traded on draft night. A source told the Inquirer that Morey is asking for “outrageous packages in return” for the 30-year-old.

Realistically, the Sixers will probably hold off on making any major moves until James Harden makes a committal decision. The widespread belief is Harden is going to opt out of his player option and become a free agent. He could choose to resign with the Sixers on a new deal, but at 33, many teams will be hesitant to write another max contract for him.

Harris is approaching the last year of a five-year, $180 million deal that pays $39.2 million for the 2023 season. The Sixers overvalued Harris at the time that contract was signed. His production just isn't worth a max contract for a team contending for championships.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over the first four years of his contract, Harris averaged 17.7 points and 6.5 rebounds on average shooting splits, with average playmaking efficiency.

Here we are again, and the Sixers are overvaluing the aging veteran again. No contending team is giving up an All-Star caliber player or multiple first round picks for Harris.

Moving significant assets to get the last year of Harris' deal only makes sense for talent-tapped teams looking to start a rebuild. The best part of trading for Harris is clearing $40 million off the books for next offseason. One interesting landing spot is Harris' former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Many believe the Clippers are still contenders, but the writing is on the wall. This Paul George-Kawhi Leonard experiment hasn't paid off. Maybe the Clippers should take a look at it.