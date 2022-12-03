By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Tobias Harris stepping up for the Philadelphia 76ers is nothing new. The veteran forward left the Sixers’ prior game due to feeling under the weather but bounced back to play a pivotal role for Philadelphia in a matchup with the mighty Memphis Grizzlies.

Harris’ scoring was badly needed by the Sixers. Joel Embiid and Shake Milton were the only other players on their side that could manufacture points on a somewhat consistent basis. The Sixers lost 117-109 but have Harris to thank for the game being close enough to make a worthy comeback attempt.

“Yesterday, I was nearly asleep all day,” Harris said after the game. “My body was recovering, and I was in a game in Cleveland, at one point, I was just like, ‘I don’t have enough energy to play at this type of level.’ And that was when [Sixers trainer Kevin Johnson] and [head coach Doc Rivers] took me out the game and just was like, ‘Just go to the back and let’s have somebody look at you.’ Yesterday and today was just resting again to get my energy back for this game.”

After not participating in the pregame shootaround, Harris scored the first eight points for the Sixers, made five of his six attempts from downtown and threw down a big dunk over Jaren Jackson Jr. He tallied 21 points on 7-14 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds.

“It was tougher out there, but like I always say, if I’m healthy and could walk and be able to give some type of effort out there, I’m going to go do it,” Tobias Harris said. “So yeah, you know, with us being down and shorthanded so many guys, I know I got to go and give something tonight.”