Published November 21, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Tyrese Maxey is one of the Philadelphia 76ers’ three stars out with a foot injury and one of two that will miss a prolonged stretch of the Sixers season. He suffered a left foot injury that will sideline him for multiple weeks. James Harden is a few weeks into his month-long recovery and Joel Embiid is sidelined for at least the beginning of this week.

Maxey spoke to reporters on Monday ahead of the Sixers’ matchup with Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets and was characteristically optimistic when discussing foot injury. He said he feels good and that he likely won’t spend much longer in his walking boot.

Mr. Maxey talking to us with the boot on today — says he might only have it on for another week, but he’s playing it by ear. Said without being able to workout, he played a lot of Call of Duty over the weekend (he says he’s pretty good) pic.twitter.com/zp4IAYVWea — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 21, 2022

Maxey revealed that, when he suffered his injury against the Milwaukee Bucks, he believes he heard a pop and instantly felt that something wasn’t right. The always-upbeat youngster remains in good spirits, though, and is surely ready to get back on the court as soon as he can.

In 15 games this season, Maxey is averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from deep. His scoring has been key for the Sixers all season and will be sorely missed for the three-to-four weeks he will take to rehab.

The Tyrese Maxey injury is brutal news for the Sixers but the 22-year-old is never one to get too down. Although the next few weeks could get pretty bumpy, Maxey will be doing everything he can to return to action.