Published November 21, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers are injured up and down the roster. As if injuries to James Harden and Tyrese Maxey weren’t enough for the Sixers, now Joel Embiid is dealing with a left mid-foot sprain that will sideline him for Ben Simmons’ highly anticipated return to Philadelphia.

According to an update from a Philadelphia team official, Embiid will miss the Sixers’ Tuesday game against the Brooklyn Nets and Wednesday’s game on the road against the Charlotte Hornets. He will be re-evaluated in the coming days, he official said. The earliest Embiid can return is on Friday against the Orlando Magic.

Joel Embiid has dominated for the Sixers recently despite the absences of Harden and Maxey. In 12 games this season, he is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 blocks while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 27.1 percent from deep. Although Embiid is only officially out for two games, the timing could not be worse for Philadelphia.

Maxey and Harden are each slated to miss the next few weeks as they each rehab from a foot injury. Tobias Harris has also been inactive recently due to hip soreness, though he did return to practice in the leadup to the highly anticipated game against Simmons and the Nets.

Joel Embiid spoke highly of the jobs Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton did as the impromptu starting backcourt. the Sixers will need them to continue playing at a high level and will need Harris (if healthy) and the rest of the bench players to step up in a big way.