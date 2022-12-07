By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

While the Philadelphia 76ers look to bounce back from an unsuccessful road trip, Tyrese Maxey is trying to rejoin them on the court. The Sixers’ young guard has been sidelined for weeks with a left foot fracture and is making some progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, he isn’t ready to return to action yet.

Maxey was in attendance at the Sixers practice on Wednesday. Rivers told reporters that Maxey has done some running and shooting but hasn’t done any sprinting and isn’t able to jump, leaving his timetable to return unknown, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

The original timeline for Maxey’s return from injury, which he suffered in a Nov. 18 game against the Milwaukee Bucks, was three-to-four weeks. The Sixers were abler to pick up a few wins with him, Joel Embiid and James Harden out of the lineup but are not making any meaningful improvements, as they are 12-12 on the season so far.

The Sixers have a 4-5 record since Tyrese Maxey went down. Although Harden is back on the court after missing a month and Embiid has been available for the past four games, Philly could really use Maxey. The 22-year-old is averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from 3 this season. His scoring abilities are crucial for Philadelphia, who need to make some serious improvements on that end of the floor.