Published November 19, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Philadelphia 76ers’ backcourt is about to look even more depleted as James Harden continues to be sidelined. Young guard Tyrese Maxey, who suffered a foot injury on Friday night in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks, will miss 3-4 weeks for the Sixers, per Woj.

This is a crushing blow for Philly. But as Woj pointed out, Maxey won’t need surgery. It’s just a fracture in his left foot. The former Kentucky standout has been balling out in 2022-23, taking a huge step up from Year Two. He’s averaging 22.9 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.2% from three-point land, serving as one of the Sixers’ most important players.

Both of Doc Rivers’ starting guards are now out. Harden is on track to return in early December, leaving the team in a difficult position for the time being. The Maxey injury happened on Friday as he was driving to the cup, ultimately tweaking his foot:

Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss at least 3-4 weeks due to a left foot injury, per @wojespn A small fracture was found in Maxey's foot. Here's where the injury was sustained:pic.twitter.com/TwOnLtLKiP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2022

Before his departure, Maxey had 24 points in just 20 minutes of action. The Sixers are just 8-7 on the year but that’s much in part to the health problems. The Beard was looking like the superstar of the past before his injury, forming a solid Big 3 with Maxey and Embiid.

On a more positive note, Philadelphia has won three in a row after beating Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. They don’t exactly have a ton of backcourt depth, with De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton likely the two who will see increased minutes. But most notably, Embiid is going to be relied on even more to carry the load offensively in Maxey’s absence. A very tough stretch ahead for the Sixers.