The 2023 NBA Playoffs are still in their early stages but are already creating some big moments. After two games, some series could get even better with the change of home court. With the Philadelphia 76ers set to travel to face Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, it means it is time for some Sixers Game 3 bold predictions.

Philadelphia finished the regular season with a 54-28 record, a three-win improvement from the previous season, and secured the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. This was also the franchise’s best campaign since its 56-win regular season in 2001 with Allen Iverson.

On the other side of the matchup, the Nets had one of the most turbulent seasons across the league. They ended up trading away both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in February despite having one of the best records in the NBA. Still, the team managed to end 45-37 and secure the No. 6 seed and the final direct playoff spot in the East.

In Game 1 on Saturday, the 76ers opened the series with a 121-101 victory at home. Then, they opened a 2-0 series lead after winning Game 2 by a score of 96-84 on Monday. While a 2-0 lead makes things easier for the Sixers, the next two games are now at the Barclays Center. A change of arena could bring many surprises, but it still is a make-or-break game for the Nets.

With that being said, here are some bold predictions for the Philadelphia 76ers for their Game 3 of the first round versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

3. Philadelphia holds Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson to less than 40 points combined

Despite being down 2-0, the Nets had some positive takes from the first two matchups. Acquired in the Durant trade to the Phoenix Suns, both Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson had career games in this series.

Bridges scored 30 points and grabbed five rebounds in Game 1. He went 12-for-18 from the field, including two triples. He ended up leading the game in both points and field goals made.

In 27 games with the Nets this regular season, Bridges averaged 26.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists plus a steal a night. He shot 47.5% from the field, 37.6% from beyond the arc and 89.4% from the free-throw line. He put up better numbers in Brooklyn even though he played in fewer minutes than he did in Phoenix this season.

In Game 2, Johnson was the one with big efficient numbers. He had 28 points, four rebounds and an assist with two steals and a block. He was 11-for-19 from the field and 5-for-11 from the 3-point line.

Similar to Bridges, Johnson’s numbers increased in Brooklyn. He averaged 16.6 points since the trade as opposed to 13.9 in Phoenix.

To open a 3-0 lead, the Sixers will need to contain both Bridges and Johnson. The bold prediction is that Philadelphia will hold the duo to less than 40 points combined. By doing it so, the 76ers will be in a good position to win this game.

2. Both Joel Embiid and James Harden record double-doubles

As for the Sixers, they also have a duo that can shine every night. Both Joel Embiid and James Harden had big seasons, with the big man remaining a finalist for the MVP trophy.

In Game 1, Harden went off with 23 points and 13 assists. He also made seven 3-pointers, the best mark in the game.

As for Embiid, he had 26 points, five rebounds and three assists with two blocks and a steal in the first game. He followed it with a double-double with 20 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists plus three blocks.

In the regular season, both players average double-doubles. Embiid had a league-best 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds while Harden recorded 21 points with 10.7 assists per contest.

The bold prediction is that both players will have double-doubles on Thursday. Should that happen, it will be difficult to stop them.

1. Sixers win and take a 3-0 lead

At the end of the day, it is difficult to ignore that Philadelphia has an MVP finalist on its roster plus multiple experienced players such as Harden, P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris. On the other side, Brooklyn has some young talented players in Bridges and Johnson but who are having their first opportunities as the first options on offense.

According to FanDuel, the Sixers once again are the favorites to win this matchup. However, this time the spread is -4.5 as opposed to -10 in Game 2.

While the Nets should likely get some help from their fans at the Barclays Center, the Sixers might be a bit too much to face in a playoff series. The bold prediction is that Brooklyn will have their moments just like in Game 2, but Philadelphia will eventually win and open a 3-0 lead in the series.