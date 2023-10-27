Slay The Spire is now available for Google Play Pass subscribers, allowing more people to check out Humble Game's and Mega Crit's roguelike-deck building game. Now fans of the game can attempt to ascend the procedurally generated floors of the spire as they defeat monsters and build an impressive deck. But without further ado, let's get right into it.

Slay The Spire Free For Download With Google Play Pass Subscribers

📢 ATTENTION ALL ASPIRING SLAYERS ⚔️ Slay the Spire is now on Google Play Pass!! So if you've still yet to ascend the Spire and/or you're looking for a way to slay on-the-go, now is your chance! 🔥 https://t.co/bXbHl7VMPm — Mega Crit (@MegaCrit) October 26, 2023

If you're subscribed to the Google Play Pass ($4.99 USD monthly), you get the opportunity to play a crazy fusion of card games and roguelike titles in one package. The game focuses on a dynamic deck-building mechanic with over hundreds of cards to use.

Overall, the main objective of Slay The Spire is to reach the top of each spire by building better decks and creating strategies to win battles. Each Spire comes with its own set of levels with a few encounters before taking on a boss. Overall, there are three acts in the game, with a fourth one for players who collect certain items.

Slay The Spire is a turn-based game. Each turn you receive a new hand of cards and energy points, which you must use wisely to come out victorious. You're essentially allowed to do almost anything you want with your cards, so long as you have enough energy points. Therefore, the objective is to use your energy points wisely while working a strategy to defeat your foe.

There's much more to the whole experience than that, but we'll save it for any new players who have yet to try it out. Overall, Slay The Spire released back in 2019. Furthermore, to see it still being mentioned four years later is a testament to the gameplay and experience.

At launch, the game received positive reviews, becoming a succesful title for Mega Crit. We hope to see the game make its way to more platforms in the future, if possible.

Slay The Spire also released on PC, Nintendo Switch Playstation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android. So if you're looking to get into the game, there are several platforms you can play it on.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.