Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has been playing the best basketball of his life. Named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, Markkanen has taken the reins of a young and competitive Jazz squad.

If somebody would have told an eight-year-old Markkanen that this would be his life present day, he probably would have lit up with glee. However, if you would have mentioned that Markkanen was playing for future Hall of Fame inductee Dwyane Wade, he might not have believed you at all.

Speaking to reporters ahead of All-Star Weekend, Markkanen answered questions asked by fans on Twitter. Asked who his first inspiration was, Markkanen revealed that it was none other than Wade.

“When I first started playing basketball my inspiration was Dwyane Wade.”

“That was the year they won championship. I started following basketball. Didn’t see live basketball over in Finland, so it was mostly highlights but he was really the guy that sparked me. I was playing guard position back then, so it was easier to admire him.”

With Markkanen growing up in Finland, many would assume that he looked up to a European player. Markkanen is easily the most successful player from Finland to enter the NBA. However, players like Lithuanian centers Zydrunas Ilgauskas and Arvydas Sabonis wouldn’t have been out of the question.

Still, with an answer a bit reminiscent of Washington Wizards power forward Kristaps Porzingis revealing his childhood idolization of Carmelo Anthony, it’s nice to know the global influence that the game truly has.