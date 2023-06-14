Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappé has expressed his sadness over the departure of Lionel Messi from the club to Inter Miami of Major League Soccer (MLS).

Messi made the huge announcement on June 6, with contract negotiations to happen soon, despite rumors of possibly returning to Barcelona or joining other European greats in Saudi Arabia. Mbappé said that Messi is “one of the greatest players in the history of football” and that it is “never good news when someone like Messi leaves,” per the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 after a 17-year career at Barcelona. He won the Ligue 1 title in his two years in Paris, but he was unable to lead PSG to the Champions League title. Messi scored 22 goals and 30 assists in 58 appearances for PSG across two seasons.

Kylian Mbappé also said that he does not understand why so many people were “relieved” that Messi was gone. He said that Messi “didn't get the respect he deserved in France.” Fans believe that Messi didn't try hard enough on the pitch, while others believe he isn't committing to the club long-term (which would turn out to be true). It certainly didn't help that it was Messi's Argentina national team that defeated France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

At the end of the day, Lionel Messi's departure from PSG is a major blow to the club. He was one of the most popular players in the world and he was a major factor in PSG's popularity in recent years. Some fans may agree with Kylian Mbappé that Messi did not get the respect he deserved, while others may argue that Messi failed to replicate the success in PSG as he did in Barcelona.

Nevertheless, the Argentine hero aims to find greener pastures in America with Inter Miami.