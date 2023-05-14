PSG star Lionel Messi faced a disappointing reception from fans during his return to the pitch after serving a two-week suspension, as reported by goal.com. Despite a stellar performance by the team, including Kylian Mbappe’s two-goal display, the atmosphere was marred by the boos directed at Messi.

The Argentine forward had been handed the suspension for missing training and embarking on an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia. However, his suspension was shortened after he issued an apology. Nevertheless, the fans expressed their dissatisfaction with Messi’s actions, making their disapproval known through jeers and boos.

The negative reception overshadowed what was an otherwise impressive outing for PSG. The team turned in their best showing in weeks, delivering a convincing 5-0 victory over Ajaccio. Mbappe’s exceptional performance, adding two goals to his tally, played a pivotal role in securing the win. The result brings PSG even closer to clinching the Ligue 1 title.

While the victory showcased PSG’s strength on the field, the focus remained on Messi and the reaction from the fans. The Barcelona legend, who joined PSG in 2021, undoubtedly felt the disappointment from the supporters who expected more from him in terms of commitment and professionalism.

PSG’s management will likely address the situation internally to ensure that team morale remains intact and that players are held accountable for their actions. As for Messi, he will need to regain the trust and support of the fans through his performances on the field and by demonstrating his dedication to the club.

Despite the boos and the cloud of controversy, PSG’s victory stands as a testament to their collective talent and potential. The club will look to build on this performance as they aim for success on both the domestic and European stages, with hopes that Messi’s return to form will help restore a positive atmosphere around the team.