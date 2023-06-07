Lionel Messi recently made it clear he would not be returning to PSG next season, leaving fans to wonder where the star Argentinian striker would be playing soccer next season. After being linked to moves all over the world, reports came out on Tuesday night suggesting that Messi would be headed to the MLS to play for Inter Miami. And after quite a bit of speculation, it appears as if Messi is indeed going to Inter Miami for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Via Guillem Balague:

“Messi has decided. His destination: Inter Miami.”

This is a shocking move for Messi, who the rumor mill linked to the MLS for months now. Inter Miami always seemed like the top possible destination. However with cash-flush Saudi Arabian clubs calling and a potential return to FC Barcelona lurking, it didn't seem like an increasingly likely possibility. But in the end, it appears the MLS is where Lionel Messi wants to play.

Lionel Messi was his usual prolific self for PSG this past season. He racked up 21 goals and 20 assists in all competitions while also leading his native Argentina to World Cup glory back in December. While Messi will turn 36 later this month, it's safe to say that he is still one of the top players in the world. He should have no problem dominating the competition in the MLS.

Inter Miami will immediately become one of the top teams in the MLS with the addition of Messi. This should also be a fantastic move to help the growing MLS in the United States. Messi's arrival in the league should come with much fanfare. Overall, this is a huge win for MLS and the upstart Inter Miami squad.