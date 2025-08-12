Cristiano Ronaldo’s love life has fascinated fans for over 20 years. From his early days in Lisbon to his reign as one of the greatest footballers in history, his relationships have often drawn as much attention as his performances on the pitch. Now engaged to Georgina Rodriguez, the Argentine-Spanish model he met in 2016, Ronaldo is preparing to enter a new chapter.

The two met in a Madrid Gucci store where Georgina worked as a sales assistant. Nine years later, she shared an Instagram post of a diamond ring with the caption, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.” Together, they have daughters Alana and Bella, and Georgina is stepmother to Ronaldo’s three other children. Their steady relationship marks a sharp contrast to Ronaldo’s earlier, more public dating history.

Here is a look at the most notable women linked to the football star before Georgina.

Jordana Jardel

One of Ronaldo’s earliest romances was with Brazilian model Jordana Jardel, sister of his Sporting Lisbon teammate Mario Jardel. Their relationship in the early 2000s never became tabloid fodder, but photos from the time show a teenage Ronaldo with his arm around her and his mother. Jordana was supportive, even showing up to matches in full kit. Though their romance did not last, she remains a reminder of Ronaldo’s quieter, pre-fame love life. Today, she is married with a daughter and often shares family moments on social media.

Paris Hilton

In 2009, Ronaldo was fresh off his record-breaking transfer to Real Madrid when he was spotted out in Los Angeles with Paris Hilton. The two partied at MyHouse nightclub with Hilton’s sister Nicky before heading to Nicky’s home in West Hollywood. Witnesses claimed they were affectionate and shared kisses, though Hilton later called him a “very good friend” and insisted she had no desire to be “just a WAG.” The brief fling was as much about the spectacle of two global names colliding as it was about romance.

Bipasha Basu

That same year, Ronaldo made headlines in India after being photographed dancing closely with Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu in Lisbon. They had met while co-presenting at the New Seven Wonders of the World event. Basu described the night as “fantastic” and called Ronaldo “the sweetest guy.” Rumors of a kiss followed, but she denied anything serious, pointing out that she was in a relationship at the time. The two reportedly bonded over a shared love of Bollywood films, and their connection appears to have ended as quickly as it began.

Irina Shayk

Ronaldo’s most high-profile romance before Georgina was with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. The pair met in 2010 during an Armani photoshoot and quickly became one of the most glamorous couples in sports and fashion. They appeared together on red carpets and even posed for a provocative Vogue Spain cover in 2014. But after five years, their relationship ended in 2015 amid rumors of Ronaldo messaging other women. Irina later spoke about the importance of shared values in a relationship, while Ronaldo issued a brief statement wishing her happiness. The split was one of the most public and scrutinized of his career.

Kim Kardashian

In 2010, reality television royalty crossed paths with football royalty when Kim Kardashian was photographed with Ronaldo in Madrid. Sources claimed they shared a romantic dinner and were affectionate during her three-day trip to Spain. Reports also suggested she visited him at his home. Neither confirmed a relationship, and the story faded quickly. Still, it remains a pop culture moment that fans revisit, especially now that Kim’s son Saint is an avid football fan who has attended matches featuring Ronaldo.

Desiree Cordero

Spanish model Desiree Cordero was another name linked to Ronaldo, though their connection was brief. She was a former Miss Spain and part of the international modeling circuit. Reports claimed they dated in 2016, but the relationship never reached the public intensity of his other romances. Not long after, Ronaldo met Georgina, and his dating life shifted toward privacy and long-term commitment.

From whirlwind flings to lasting love

Cristiano Ronaldo’s romantic history reflects his transformation from an ambitious teenager to a global superstar. Early relationships like the one with Jordana Jardel show his pre-fame world, while brief connections with Paris Hilton, Bipasha Basu, and Kim Kardashian highlight his years in the celebrity spotlight. His long-term relationship with Irina Shayk represented a more settled period before the final pivot to Georgina Rodriguez.

Now, with wedding plans ahead, Ronaldo has traded red carpet headlines for a family-centered life. The man once known for glamorous link-ups has found the partner he calls his forever, proving that his greatest goal might not be on the pitch but in love.