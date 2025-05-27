It appears Cristiano Ronaldo could be embarking on a new journey this summer.

The Portuguese icon, who has been playing for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, will see his contract expire in June, and he hinted at his exit in a social media post Monday:

This chapter is over.

The story? Still being written.

Grateful to all. pic.twitter.com/Vuvl5siEB3 — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 26, 2025

Cristiano seems to be insinuating that this chapter is over. At 40 years old, Ronaldo is still bagging goals at an extremely high rate. In 2024-25, he netted 25 times in 30 appearances for Al Nassr, who finished third in the table.

The legend joined the club in January 2023, following a drama-filled spell at Manchester United, where he had a falling out with Erik ten Hag. Cristiano Ronaldo has been as advertised since coming to Saudi and he's undoubtedly brought more eyes to the league.

Other stars have also left Europe for Saudi Arabia since Ronaldo made the jump, including the likes of Jhon Duran, Karim Benzema, and Ivan Toney, to name a few.

It's unknown where the forward could end up next, but there are rumors surrounding a potential move to one of Brazil's biggest clubs, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino voicing that Ronaldo may play in the Club World Cup this summer. Al Hilal, who are Al Nassr's rivals, are also a possible landing spot.

Perhaps it's not totally possible, but a return to Sporting Lisbon would be interesting. Viktor Gyokeres is set to leave the club this summer after breaking onto the scene as one of the world's best strikers. Could Cristiano Ronaldo replace him and return to where it all started?

Given the high level Ronaldo is still playing at, there's no question he will have lots of clubs vying for his signature in the summer transfer window. A return to Europe at his age feels unlikely, but anything is possible.

It will be very interesting to see what shirt he's wearing during the 2025-26 season.