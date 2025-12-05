The latest Madden 26 Roster update has arrived ahead of Week 14 of the NFL season. This week, players like Justin Jefferson & others saw changes to their Madden 26 OVR. However, other notable players saw a decrease in their ratings. Therefore, we decided to take a look at the updated player ratings and see all the biggest changes that occurred in this Madden 26 Ratings Update.

Madden 26 Player Ratings Roster Update Ahead of Week 14 – Justin Jefferson Taken off 99 Club

Penei Sewell just jumped up to 98 OVR in #Madden26! Give us your best Sewell 99 Club case 🔽 pic.twitter.com/uaXKrc7tcv — Madden NFL 26 (@EAMaddenNFL) December 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Justin Jefferson (WR), Minnesota Vikings – 98 OVR (-1)

There's little blame that can be put on Jefferson, who's played with three different QBs across 12 games this season. While he enjoyed some great statistical outings with Carson Wentz, he's been unable to replicate those numbers with J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer. Personally, I put more of the blame on McCarthy, who's been averaging a measly 5.8 yards per attempt this season despite having both Jefferson and Jordan Addison. We hope to see Jefferson re-join the club soon.

Let's check out some of the other changes this week.

Penei Sewell (LT), Detroit Lions – 98 OVR (+1)

It appears the 99 Club may have a new member soon, and it may be Penei Sewell. Of course, he's also competing with other 98 OVR players like teammate Jahmyr Gibbs. But without players like Sewell, Gibbs wouldn't have earned his three rushing touchdowns in last night's 44-30 win over the Cowboys. With four spots in the 99 Club, Sewell has a shot of making it, should he continue to play well.

Trey McBride (TE), Arizona Cardinls – 96 OVR (+1)

The league leader in receptions won't make the playoffs this season, but that shouldn't discourage the fact that he's having a phenomenal season. In the team's loss to Tampa Bay, McBride caught eight passes for 82 yards on a touchdown. Jacoby Brissett targeted him nine times in the game, which is actually the least amount of times he's been targeted in a game since November 3rd. We expect to see his rating jump a bit more in the final stretch.

Bjian Robinson (HB), Atlanta Falcons – 95 OVR (+1)

Robinson played well in the team's loss to the Jets last weekend. He earned 193 yards from scrimmage on 28 total touches and a touchdown. He'll likely eclipse the 1,000 yard mark this weekend as the Falcons host the Seahawks this weekend.

Article Continues Below

Lamar Jackson (QB), Baltimore Ravens – 94 OVR (-3)

Jackson has not scored a single touchdown since November 9th. Instead, he's thrown three interceptions since while completing only 55% of his passes. Baltimore's offense was only able to score 14 points in game against a defense that allows over 31 points per game on average. This is pretty alarming news for a team that had just won five in a row.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden 26 Player Rating in the new Roster Update:

Jalen Ramsey – 95 OVR (+1)

Nik Bonitto – 91 OVR (+2)

Dak Prescott – 91 OVR (+1)

Jaylon Johnson – 90 OVR (+1)

A.J. Terrell Jr. – 90 OVR (+1)

Drake Maye – 89 OVR (+1)

George Pickens – 89 OVR (+1)

Dre Greenlaw – 88 OVR (+2)

De'Von Achane – 88 OVR (+1)

Jordan Love – 85 OVR (+1)

D'Andre Swift – 84 OVR (+1)

However, other notable players received a decrease to their Madden 26 Player Rating:

Saquon Barkley – 96 OVR (-1)

Dexter Lawrence – 94 OVR (-3)

Derrick Henry – 94 OVR (-1)

T.J. Watt – 94 OVR (-2)

Justin Herbert – 90 OVR (-1)

Marlon Humphrey – 89 OVR (-1)

Charvarius Ward Sr. – 89 OVR (-1)

Stefon Diggs – 88 OVR (-1)

Jared Goff – 88 OVR (-1)

Kenneth Walker III – 87 OVR (-1)

Sam Darnold – 84 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes the major updates Madden 26 Player Ratings Update for the Week 14 roster update. Feel free to check out the ratings page to fully explore each change for your favorite teams.

Meanwhile, check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching, and more. Furthermore, learn how to update your rosters to play with the most updated depth charts.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.