The Pittsburgh Pirates couldn’t hide from how disastrous their season became, and that reality pushed them into MLB Free Agency with real urgency. The Jhostynxon Garcia trade signaled the first shift in strategy, a move that told fans the front office plans to stay active deep into the winter. The Pirates wants hitters who can lengthen innings, lift the middle of the order, and stabilize a lineup that collapsed too often. Even now, with one deal on the board, the search continues for answers that can change the arc of their rebuild.

Their list of targets runs wide. Jorge Polanco offers switch-hitting balance and playoff-tested poise. Ryan O’Hearn brings left-handed power that can anchor the heart of the lineup. Kazuma Okamoto remains one of the more intriguing hitters available, a blend of discipline, strength, and immediate upside. The Pirates have also explored fits with Brandon Lowe and Jeff McNeil through trade, probing rival front offices for a bat that can shift the identity of their offense. Pretty much every hitter available has crossed their radar. That’s how aggressively they’re operating, and that’s why the Garcia move felt like a starting point, not a climax.

The Pirates aren't slowing down

Mitch Keller’s name circles every conversation, even if quietly. He has thrown more than 180 innings in each of the last three seasons and remains on a contract teams view as fair value for a mid-rotation anchor. Moving him would require an impact hitter in return — the kind teams rarely surrender without hesitation. It is a possibility, but not a quick one.

Until then, the Pirates will keep working the market. They will keep exploring free agency, checking in on hitters, and testing the limits of every offer. The approach became obvious after the Jhostynxon Garcia trade, which signaled the Pirates’ shift toward bolder, faster decisions this winter.

If the Pirates land the bat that finally lifts this lineup this MLB Free Agency, how far can this team climb next season?