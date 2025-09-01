Inter Miami overcame the odds to reach the final, but the Seattle Sounders secured a massive win in the Leagues Cup. However, post-match drama involving Luis Suarez overshadowed the victory. The star forward appeared to spit toward a Sounders staffer, which immediately ignited controversy across social media. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer stressed that his focus remained on his team’s performance. He also highlighted a special exchange with Lionel Messi.

“Unfortunately, that is going to take some of the attention away from a great performance by the Seattle Sounders,” Schmetzer said after the game. “Their players were frustrated and that led to some things happening on the field that shouldn’t happen on the field.”

The incident unfolded moments after the final whistle. Tempers flared between players and staff on both sides. Suarez’s actions drew heavy criticism, and many expect Leagues Cup officials to review the matter. Still, Schmetzer refused to let the controversy define the night.

“I’m going to shut that down, because that shouldn’t be the story,” he emphasized. “The story of the game is not what happened after the game. I had a quiet moment with Messi on the field [after the game] and we talked. We tried to push it aside. That’s the story.”

For Seattle, the win represents more than just advancement in the tournament. Beating an Inter Miami squad led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez marked a statement victory. The Sounders delivered a composed, tactical performance and outplayed one of the most high-profile teams in the competition.

Meanwhile, Messi’s professionalism stood out even amid the chaos. Schmetzer’s revelation about their brief exchange highlighted the mutual respect between the two icons. As the Leagues Cup continues, Seattle remains focused on maintaining momentum and leaving the drama behind.

Fans may remember this clash for the sparks off the field and the quality on it. For Brian Schmetzer, however, the Sounders’ resilience and his quiet exchange with Messi defined the night.