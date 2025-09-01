Inter Miami pulled off a stunning comeback win over Orlando City to secure a spot in the Leagues Cup final against the Sounders, with Lionel Messi leading the charge in his return from injury. The victory showcased Inter Miami’s resilience and set up a highly anticipated clash with Seattle. However, the final ended in disappointment as Inter Miami suffered a 3–0 defeat, and the night took a controversial turn when Luis Suarez appeared to spit on a member of the Sounders coaching staff.

¡Lamentable! Luis Suárez le escupe a un elemento del cuerpo técnico de Seattle Sounders #IntensaRivalidad pic.twitter.com/7OYc88LWR9 — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) September 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The trouble erupted moments after the final whistle. Suarez grabbed Seattle midfielder Obed Vargas in a headlock, which immediately triggered chaos between both teams. Teammate Sergio Busquets also punched Vargas, while Maxi Falcon joined the scuffle. Amid the melee, cameras caught Suarez leaning toward a Seattle staffer and appearing to spit. The act is likely to draw the attention of tournament officials and disciplinary committees.

Inter Miami’s coach, Javier Mascherano, stated he was too far from the altercation to see exactly what happened. However, he hinted that provocation might have played a role. He said that no one likes these kinds of incidents, but emotions run high in matches of this magnitude.

Meanwhile, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer preferred to focus on his team’s performance rather than the drama. He lamented that Suarez’s behavior stole the spotlight from Seattle’s commanding victory. However, he emphasized that the brawl should not define the night. Schmetzer also revealed that after the match, he shared a respectful and quiet moment with Lionel Messi. This highlighted the contrasting ways players handled the defeat.

For Luis Suarez, this controversy adds to a long list of past incidents, from biting opponents to other disciplinary controversies. His actions are under review, and he could face serious consequences, potentially even a lengthy suspension.

Ultimately, the Leagues Cup final will be remembered less for Seattle’s dominant win and more for the chaos that followed. Luis Suarez once again finds himself at the center of a high-profile scandal, further clouding his legacy and complicating his future with Inter Miami.