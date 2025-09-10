Mauricio Pochettino is backing the USMNT as pressure mounts ahead of their upcoming World Cup campaign. As expectations continue to rise, the new coach understands the weight on his shoulders. After the Japan USMNT friendly, he stood firmly by his players and accepted responsibility for their recent struggles. Now, with the World Cup drawing closer, Pochettino wants the team focused on growth, unity, and confidence.

Meanwhile, the criticism intensified after the USMNT’s 2-0 loss to South Korea. Following that defeat, fans and analysts questioned his tactics and lineup choices. In response, Pochettino addressed the backlash directly. He admitted that results must improve, yet reminded everyone that progress takes time. Moreover, he urged supporters to stay patient and believe in the players. For him, maintaining morale is just as important as fixing mistakes. After all, he stressed that negativity can harm the team’s development, especially this close to the World Cup.

Fortunately, the response came on the field. In their next outing, the USMNT defeated Japan 2-0. Importantly, the win brought relief and renewed energy within the squad. After the match, Pochettino praised his players for staying composed and responding with discipline. Moreover, he highlighted their improved structure and growing confidence as clear proof that his system is working. As a result, the victory not only quieted critics but also showcased the team’s ability to bounce back under pressure.

Article Continues Below

Looking ahead, Pochettino views the Japan result as a solid foundation to build on. From here, he continues to refine strategies, strengthen chemistry, and prepare younger players for the challenges ahead. At this stage, every match now carries greater weight as the USMNT moves closer to the World Cup. For Pochettino, consistent performances are essential, but just as important is developing a winning mentality.

Ultimately, by taking the pressure onto himself, Mauricio Pochettino shields the USMNT from outside noise. Through this approach, his leadership is shaping a new identity for the team. In many ways, the win against Japan could serve as a turning point. With rising confidence, stronger cohesion, and a clearer direction, the USMNT looks ready to chase success in their World Cup campaign.

But can the USMNT continue this momentum and turn belief into lasting results?