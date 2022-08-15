The Houston Astros are head and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the Americal League West division and further stretched their lead atop the group with a 6-3 win at home over the Oakland Athletics. Moreover, that win completed their mission to avenge their embarrassing sweep at the hands of the same team not too long ago.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly certainly loved that the Astros were able to show their dominance at the expense of the Athletics, who shockingly swept them late last month in a three-game series at RingCentral Coliseum.

Via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com:

“You go and you get slapped around at their place a little bit, and it kind of humbles you and brings you back to reality,” Astros closer Ryan Pressly said. “Sometimes, you need that. You can’t take anything away. You have to give them credit. They’re good players. They get paid to hit and pitch, just like everybody else. Those guys are good and are having a bad year, but we wanted to come back and sweep them like they did to us.”

Houston’s offense came through big time for the team in the A’s series, as the Astros outscored Oakland in that three-game span 21-8.

The Astros are now on a four-game undefeated streak. Before they entered the latest series against the Athletics, they went 2-1 in their series opposite the Texas Rangers, also at home. Up next for Ryan Pressly and the Astros is a road trip that will have them playing against the Chicago White Sox and the Atlanta Braves.