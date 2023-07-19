U.S. Women's National Soccer Team and Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith revealed the team's mindset before they open against the Vietnam Women's National Team on Friday.

“At the end of the day, the biggest focus is on ourselves, the game that we want to play, the style that we want to play and the style that we know how to play, regardless of who it is we're playing,” Smith said, via a Wednesday tweet from the USWNT. “Obviously, you have to adapt. You have to change on the fly. That's the game.

“But, going into every game and going into this first one against Vietnam, our biggest focus is ourself. I think that will ultimately lead us to getting the results that we want.”

Sophia Smith, who was selected with the No. 1 pick by Portland in the 2020 National Women's Soccer League College Draft, earned 10 goals and five assists during the 2023 NWSL season so far. She earned three goals during a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Current in April, making a penalty shot in the 18th minute before scoring in the 83rd and 88th minutes.

The USWNT defeated the Netherlands to win the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019. The United States took a 2-0 victory behind goals from midfielder Rose Lavelle and winger Megan Rapinoe, who scored off a penalty in the 61st minute.

“It's surreal. I don't know how to feel like now. It's ridiculous,” Rapinoe said, via The Associated Press. “We're crazy and that's what makes us so special. We just have no quit in us. We're so tight, and we'll do anything to win.”

The USWNT will face Vietnam at 9 p.m. EDT on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The game will be broadcasted on FOX.