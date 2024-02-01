The hack-and-slash RPG offers AFK players a quick experience in which you rapidly level up characters, even when not playing.

Idle RPG Soul Strike received its first major update today, one which adds a Powerful Field Boss to the mix. The hack-and-slash RPG offers AFK players a quick experience in which you rapidly level up characters, even when not playing. Furthermore, the more you upgrade player, the more skills and customization options you unlock. Soul Strike makes for a great idle RPG game to keep visiting.

Soul Strike First Major Update Adds

Soul Strike's First Major Update will include the following features/additions.

Void Invader Krux – Emerges six timers per day in the Conqueror Field. Furthermore, players must travel through dimensional rifts with Void Keys for a chance to defeat him. Advanced players receive ranks based on their cumulative scores to earn rewards like High-Grade Equipment Synthesis Materials or Soul Parts. Additionally, the Wandering Merchant “Charles,” offers rare items like Level 100 Soul Parts.

– Emerges six timers per day in the Conqueror Field. Furthermore, players must travel through dimensional rifts with Void Keys for a chance to defeat him. Advanced players receive ranks based on their cumulative scores to earn rewards like High-Grade Equipment Synthesis Materials or Soul Parts. Additionally, the Wandering Merchant “Charles,” offers rare items like Level 100 Soul Parts. Mythical Tier Skills, Allies, Relics – “Players will be able to deliver powerful area attacks (with additional damage on bleeding enemies) by using new skills like Radiant Judgement”. Mythical tier ally ‘Scarlet' offers attacks with a war hammer. Another example includes the Mythical tier relic Dark Catalyst, which will inflict significant physical damage.

– “Players will be able to deliver powerful area attacks (with additional damage on bleeding enemies) by using new skills like Radiant Judgement”. Mythical tier ally ‘Scarlet' offers attacks with a war hammer. Another example includes the Mythical tier relic Dark Catalyst, which will inflict significant physical damage. Tower of Trials and Login Bonus – Tower of Trials now has 200 total floors to traverse. Furthermore, on February 7, the ‘Lunar New Year Feast' event begins. It will reward players who log in for seven days with ‘New Year' foods that provide various buff effects.

Overall, that wraps up the big features coming to Soul Strike's first major update. Furthermore, players can download the game via App Store or Google Play. Additionally, the developer plans on adding more diverse field bosses and Mythical Tier Relics in Soul Strike.

The Tower of Trials also received an expansion that increases its length to 200 floors. Starting February 7th, players can partake in the Lunar New Year Feast. Logging in forr seven straight days rewards players with “New Year” Food which provide different buffs and effects. We look forward to seeing more Field Boses and Relics, which will surely shake up the experience.

Soul Strike is developed by Com2uS.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Additionally, check out our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for more gaming news.