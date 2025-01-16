It had become abundantly clear in recent weeks that Nick Richards was the Phoenix Suns' primary trade target ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline. After exploring avenues to add Richards from the Charlotte Hornets last season, Pthe Suns got a deal done for a player they have long admired at the cost of Josh Okogie and three second-round picks.

In the process of acquiring Richards, Phoenix also landed Denver's 2025 second-round pick from the Hornets, another trade asset this team can leverage to maximize their immediate future before the trade deadline.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia has not backed down from any moves that would put his team in the best position possible to contend for a championship. Whether it takes spending money or leveraging all of their draft capital, Ishbia's only goal is to hoist the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy into the air as the last team standing in June.

As the calendar flipped to 2025, Ishbia, general manager James Jones, and the Suns' front office pinpointed Richards as an affordable center on the trade market who could bring immediate value due to his interior toughness and rebounding abilities, league sources told ClutchPoints. The team views him as a starting-caliber center, and he will immediately provide a spark to Phoenix on both sides of the basketball, particularly in pick-and-roll sets on offense.

Although the Hornets fielded offers from other teams for Richards in the weeks leading up to this trade, the Suns ultimately had to double down on their efforts to land the 27-year-old big man after a 15-point, 12-rebound performance against them on Jan. 7, a game the Suns lost 115-104 in Charlotte. Of course, this pursuit of Richards came amid drama surrounding Jusuf Nurkic, due to his suspension and subsequent benching by head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Originally, the Suns inquired about Richards' availability with the idea of offloading Nurkic's $18.1 million salary. Okogie was not the original centerpiece of Phoenix's offer for Richards, as the Suns had hoped that Nurkic, along with second-round draft assets, would be enough to acquire both Richards and swingman Cody Martin, sources said. At no point did the Hornets view Nurkic as an asset, nor did they hold any interest in taking on the remaining year of his contract past the 2024-25 season.

The idea of packaging Nurkic and second-round picks for Richards and Martin was also reported by HoopsHype's NBA insider Michael Scotto.

Talks of sending Nurkic to Charlotte were not a plausible scenario for the Suns, and the Hornets did not extend those conversations with Phoenix. At no point did the Hornets make a counteroffer involving Nurkic, as a third team would have needed to be involved.

That is when the Suns changed their approach, especially since involving another team would've resulted in further assets needing to be traded. At no point was there any discussion about extra draft compensation going to Charlotte for them to take on Nurkic, sources said.

Okogie, known for his on-ball defense on the wing, recently signed a two-year, $16 million contract this past offseason with the Suns. He is on a team-friendly contract and could be flipped by the Hornets ahead of the trade deadline for further draft compensation. This scenario was a lot more appealing to the Hornets, especially since they acquired two future second-round picks in 2031 from the Suns.

Martin is an interesting player on the trade block in Charlotte. While the Suns couldn't acquire him and Richards for Nurkic, league sources say Martin is “readily available” in trade discussions leading up to the deadline. The 29-year-old Martin has one more year left on his contract past this season, giving the Hornets leverage in discussions with any team vying for his services.

Richards is now in Phoenix, and he will very likely be their new starting center once he gets acclimated to their system. Even though the Suns are still a second-apron team and can't aggregate salaries in trade talks leading up to the deadline, Nurkic's immediate future will be the next domino to fall.

Suns' trade plan with Jusuf Nurkic

By trading Okogie, who is making $8.25 million this season, for Richards, who is making $5 million, the Suns have done a lot for themselves. Despite only a $3.25 million difference in salaries existing, the Suns have reduced their luxury tax penalty by $20 million, according to NBA capologist Yossi Gozlan.

Phoenix has also created a $3.2 million traded player exception that they are eligible to use right now before the trade deadline despite being a second-apron team. Besides the financial aspect of this trade, the Suns can now move Nurkic to bolster their second unit around Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Of course, Beal has been a hot topic of discussion in recent weeks due to the Suns' clear interest in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. At this time, there are no indications that a Butler-to-Phoenix trade is imminent, and the Heat hold no interest in Beal if he were to waive his no-trade clause, sources said.

The idea of trading Nurkic now is appealing to the Suns, and they are prepared to fully gauge the trade market for win-now talent using the veteran center's $18.1 million contract. After acquiring Richards, Phoenix still has a 2025 second-round pick and their own 2031 first-round pick that can be included in potential trade packages. It is unknown if the Suns will seek further frontcourt help after trading for Richards.

A variety of impactful talents making less than Nurkic this season exist as possible names to watch in trade talks over the next few weeks leading up to the deadline. Former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson from the Utah Jazz is known to be available for draft picks, and the Milwaukee Bucks may look to trade Pat Connaughton to duck below the second apron. Connaughton had his best seasons in the league under Budenholzer in Milwaukee.

Robert Williams III, Kelly Olynyk, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Harrison Barnes are other names that had been linked to the Suns since the offseason. It is unknown at this time if any of these four veterans are still being targeted by Phoenix.

By trading for Richards, the Suns have begun their process of going all-in for a championship before the trade deadline. This organization's main priority is to win and change their first-half misfortunes, which is why it continues to look likely that the Suns will be moving Nurkic and additional draft compensation for more win-now assets.