Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards has emerged as a potential trade target for the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. Both teams are reportedly exploring moves ahead of the league’s February 6 trade deadline, with an eye on bolstering their rosters for the stretch run of the season.

The Suns’ interest in Richards dates back to the trade deadline last season, underscoring their ongoing efforts to address the center position. Meanwhile, the Lakers reportedly attempted to acquire Richards during the offseason.

Richards is enjoying a productive season, averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting an efficient 56.4% from the field in 21.1 minutes per game. In the Hornets’ recent 115-104 victory over the Suns, he delivered an impressive performance with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks.

The 7-foot center is also on a favorable contract, currently earning $5 million this season and next season. This affordability enhances his appeal as a trade target, particularly for teams managing tight cap situations.

Suns and Lakers eye Nick Richards to address frontcourt concerns ahead of trade deadline

The Suns are seeking upgrades in their frontcourt after acquiring Jusuf Nurkic in the 2023 offseason. Nurkic, who joined Phoenix in a deal involving Deandre Ayton, has struggled to find consistency and has recently seen his role reduced from starter to bench player. He is currently averaging 8.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field and 32.2% from three-point range. With Nurkic earning $18.1 million this season and $19.3 million next season, the Suns may view Richards as a younger, more cost-effective alternative.

In addition to Richards, Phoenix remains linked to Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, though their focus on Butler may depend on the Heat's willingness to engage in serious trade talks.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are in the market for frontcourt depth after recently acquiring Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for D’Angelo Russell and Maxwell Lewis. Reports suggest the Lakers are exploring other options, including potentially revisiting talks with the Nets for Day’Ron Sharpe. Adding Richards to their rotation would provide size, rebounding, and rim protection as they navigate a competitive Western Conference.

Richards’ production, affordable contract, and consistent play make him a valuable target for both the Suns and Lakers. Whether the Hornets are open to moving him remains to be seen, but with the February 6 trade deadline looming, both teams are likely to pursue aggressive offers to secure the 7-foot center.