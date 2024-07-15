After a flurry of moves this NBA offseason, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen is now the biggest name being thrown around in trade rumors. The Golden State Warriors have aggressively pursued him, but what will it take to get the 2022-23 Most Improved Player in a Dubs uniform?

The Warriors like Markkanen, but not for the price the Jazz are selling him for, via The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“The Golden State Warriors have been the most engaged team for Markkanen in recent weeks, as league sources tell The Athletic they have discussed a proposal around Moses Moody, multiple first-round picks, multiple pick swaps and multiple second-round picks,” Charania reported. “The Jazz, however, have asked for the bulk of young talent and capital the Warriors possess, including Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, along with picks, which has been a non-starter thus far for Golden State, league sources said.”

Markkanen, who averaged 23.2 points per game on 48% shooting with 8.2 rebounds and two assists last season, would be a dangerous second option to pair with Steph Curry. At the same time, it may not be worth mortgaging the team's future, as the above scenario would make it nearly impossible for Golden State to develop any promising talent for the next few years.

With Curry now 36, the organization has to plan for life without its superhero. However, the all-time NBA three-point field goal leader is still elite, so it could make a short-term blockbuster move for the right price. Curry most likely has two to three years left before he declines, so Golden State has to balance between selling out for another championship while also preparing for its next era.

How will this situation shake out?

Markkanen also has leverage in any possible Warriors deal

Markkanen is entering the last year of his deal, and his next one will undoubtedly give him a significant raise, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported.

“The only question that exists in Utah is whether or not their current timeline matches up with Markkanen's own situation,” Siegel explained. “The 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player is now 27 years old and is entering the final year of his contract. Markkanen will make $18 million during the 2024-25 season. He will be eligible to receive a four-year extension worth upwards of $200 million when he becomes extension-eligible in August.”

This gives the Finnish international leverage over any team he might get traded to, as he could threaten to walk in free agency next summer if he doesn't get a new deal now.

With Utah still amid a rebuild, it'll be hard to convince Markkanen to stay long-term. That's why the organization needs to be careful with asking for too much for the seven-footer in a potential deal, as he could leave for nothing in return next summer.

One solution could be to find a third team to include in the trade The Cleveland Cavaliers could be a logical candidate, via SB Nation's Kylen Mills.

“One that I look at is the Cavs,” Mills said. “The Cavs need a defensive wing. They're a team that already has a couple of elite scorers, he's not going to be one taking the ball out of Donovan Mitchell's hands or something like that. They're a team that is in that contender range where I think they would maybe say, ‘hey, we're willing to give up a couple future draft picks in order to bring in what we feel like is a void.'”

In this scenario, the Warriors would send Andrew Wiggins to Cleveland, while Utah would send Markkanen to the Bay Area.

The picture should be clearer by August 6, when Markkanen can demand a new contract.