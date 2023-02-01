The South Carolina Gamecocks landed a commitment from five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor during National Signing Day on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Athletic national college football reporter Ari Wasserman.

Harbor, the No. 19 player in the nation and the No. 1-rated athlete by 247Sports, was projected to be a first round pick and drew comparisons to Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts by 247Spots national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn.

“Verified size with frame to add 10 pounds and play tight end or add as much as 40 pounds and play edge,” Dohn said. “Has plus length. Possesses world class speed. Ran 100 meters in 10.28 seconds in April 2022 and ran 200 meters in 20.79. Dad played soccer for United States men’s national team. Athletic traits are elite. Excellent body control and possesses strength throughout frame. Is dynamic talent with huge upside because of development possibilities.”

Nyckoles Harbor earned 782 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns in four years at Archbishop Carroll High School, according to MaxPreps. He earned 64 solo tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks in three recorded years on defense.

Harbor considered South Carolina as one of his options when the Gamecocks shot up the 2023 recruiting class rankings to No. 26 in late July. The team saw hard commitments from 4-star offensive lineman Markee Anderson, 3-star tackle Jatavius Shivers, while 4-star edge rusher Monteque Rhames committed verbally.

Nyckoles Harbor passed up offers from Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and Notre Dame, among others, to play with a South Carolina football team that went 8-5 last season and made an appearance in the Gator Bowl against the Fighting Irish. He was recruited by defensive ends coach Sterling Lucas and tight ends coach Jody Wright.

The class now sits at No. 17 with 32 commitments, featuring 13 four-star recruits and eight transfers. 12 players, including eight 4-star players, have already enrolled to play with the Gamecocks. The other 12 have signed their letters of intent.