Deion Sanders is going to keep the world guessing about his rumored romance with Karrueche Tran.

In a conversation with Asante Samuel, the Colorado football head coach declined to answer what the nature of his relationship with the Claws actress.

“Don’t kill the messenger,” Samuel said. “Everyone seen Karrueche Tran by your side during your hospital visit. Everyone wants to know what that friendship is.”

“We got a bad connection,” Sanders responded, as he pretended the signal was bad before he eventually hung up.

Romance rumors between Tran and Sanders heightened when a video went viral of the actress being beside the two-time Super Bowl champion before he went in for bladder surgery. During a press conference this week, Sanders shared that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and underwent surgery to remove his bladder.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer. He is having his bladder removed,” Tran said as she wiped away her tears in the video. Right before he went in for his operation, Sanders is heard saying that he was “texting the boys.”

Tran went on to explain more insight about the procedure. “He is having his bladder removed and they will create a new bladder with one of his intestines,” she explained in the video.

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

The actress went on to share that it was “the best” choice for Sanders, “because it fully removes the cancer to ensure it doesn't come back, because it was close to his muscle.”

Deion Sanders earns Depends brand deal after bladder cancer diagnosis

During the press conference, he revealed some of his personal struggles with the diagnosis saying he “can't pee like I used to pee. It's totally different.”

“I depend on Depend if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”

Shortly after the message went viral with his shoutout to Depends, news broke that the Colorado football coach inked a brand deal with the company.

“Depend is proud to help millions of people live more confidently every day with comfort and protection they can trust — this includes Coach,” the company said in a statement, according to USA TODAY. “Wearing Depend isn’t a sign of weakness; it’s a badge of resilience. It takes real courage to face health challenges head-on. We champion and celebrate Coach’s strength to share his experience with the world, which makes us proud to partner with and support him on this journey. Together, we know his voice will empower others to stand tall and help break the stigma that can come with wearing products like Depend.”

In addition to sharing his own diagnosis, he urged others to get tested.

“This wasn’t easy,” Sanders said. “Men, everybody, get checked out. Because if it wasn’t for me getting tested for something else, they wouldn’t have stumbled up on this.”

Dr. Janet Kukreja, who is the director of urological oncology at University of Colorado Cancer Center, was also present at the press conference and revealed that the coach was “cured” from the cancer.

“I am pleased to report that the results from the surgeries are that he is cured from the cancer,” Kukreja, told the press.