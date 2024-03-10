South Carolina clinched a thrilling victory against a resilient Tennessee Lady Volunteers team, thanks to Kamila Cardoso's last-second three-pointer. This win propels them back to the SEC Championship and college basketball fans on X are excited about the epic moment.
KAMILLA. FREAKING. CARDOSO!!! pic.twitter.com/KxV40Osnhe
— South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 9, 2024
Cardoso was left wide-open at the top of the key to catch the inbound pass and shoot up the game-winning three-point jumper with 1.1 seconds left on the game clock. The crowd erupted after the ball swished through the hoop and the Lady Gamecocks stormed the court to celebrate their championship birth with Cardoso. The three-point jumper is only the second attempt in her career and her first make. The last time she attempted a three-pointer was in the 2020-2021 season while still a player at Syracuse.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley joined ESP's postgame show to speak about what led to the epic shot.
“We didn't have any timeouts. But I know with the players we have on the floor…pretty much the only player that was going to be open is Kamilla. So I just told Raven to get the ball to Kamilla…and at the last second I said,' Kamilla, shoot it.' Oh my God! It couldn't have happened to a better person like she's worked and her mom, her sister, her agent, the first time they get a chance to see her play and she gives them that.”
Former South Carolina basketball great Aja Wilson chimed in on the epic win on X with a simple post saying, “LLFGGGGG”.
Other college basketball fans chimed in on X as well, expressing astonishment in Cardoso's shot.
“SOUTH CAROLINA ABSOLUTE BONKERS hell of a time for your first career 3,” @diidlake posted.
“UNBELIEVABLE WITH THE UNDEFEATED RECORD ON THE LINE & YOUR MOM AND SIS WATCHING! That stepback bank was a textbook beauty! @dawnstaley letting Christmas come early,” posted @Kay1Belle.
Rapper and popular social media personality Plies posted, “We Needed This Win & This Experience (Close Game). Put God 1st & Great Things Will Happen!!! Love Ya Coach”
Meanwhile, @ByMikeWilson shared a sentiment that many basketball fans watching from home were thinking about the Lady Vol's defense on the final possession. “Choosing to leave a player — shooter or not — wide open at the top of the key is a heck of a decision, Lady Vols.”
South Carolina will play the winner of the Ole Miss vs. LSU matchup in the SEC Championship on tomorrow at 3 PM EST on ESPN.