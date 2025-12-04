The Oregon State Beavers football program delivered an early recruiting jolt when Class of 2026 wide receiver Jameson Powell flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to Oregon State on Wednesday. The move immediately drew wide attention across the college football recruiting landscape and signaled that new head coach JaMarcus Shephard is already shaping momentum in Corvallis. The reaction across the sport showed how impactful this shift could become as discussions quickly turned toward what it means for both programs moving forward.

Powell, a 5-foot-11 receiver from Folsom High School in California, was committed to the Rebels since January. But after Lane Kiffin left Oxford to take over the head coaching vacancy with the LSU Tigers, the shift created immediate uncertainty surrounding several 2026 prospects. Powell reassessed his options and decided the stability and offensive vision under Shephard aligned better with his goals.

Rivals’ and On3Sports’ Hayes Fawcett posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing that the four-star prospect had committed to the Beavers football program and set up the announcement with a six-word statement that reflected the momentum surrounding the new staff.

“Coach Shep ERA just getting started!!”

The message, shared by Fawcett, spiked engagement among Oregon State fans and recruiting analysts. For Shephard, whose track record includes developing elite receivers during stops at Alabama and Washington, landing a former SEC commit this early sends a signal to recruits on the West Coast and beyond.

For Oregon State and Shephard, the commitment stands as more than a roster addition. It highlights how the Beavers intend to build under Shephard by attracting dynamic skill talent capable of driving a modern offense. With college football recruiting shifting quickly, securing Powell shows that the program remains competitive in landing high-impact players despite recent conference uncertainty.

As the 2026 college football recruiting cycle moves forward, Powell’s arrival could help set the tone for future prospects evaluating Oregon State recruiting under Shephard’s direction.