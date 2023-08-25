We're back with another prediction and pick for the opening stages of group play for the 2023 FIBA World Cup as we turn our attention towards Group B for this game from Manila, Phillipines. South Sudan will take on Puerto Rico in a tightly-contested matchup. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our South Sudan-Puerto Rico prediction and pick.

South Sudan comes into their first World Cup game after going 11-1 in their FIBA Africa qualifiers and were undoubtedly the best African team in their pool. They also had the highest point differential (+170) out of any African team throughout the qualifying stages. They'll be coached by Royal Ivey and assistant Luol Deng.

Puerto Rico comes into the World Cup following an 8-4 record during their qualifiers. They had a rough first stage at 3-3 and had to contend with the United States in their opening group. They had a better second round, but have the lowest point differential (+17) out of any qualifying team in the FIBA Americas.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: South Sudan-Puerto Rico Odds

South Sudan: +1.5 (-106)

Puerto Rico: -1.5 (120)

Over: 161.5 (-118)

Under: 161.5 (-108)

How to Watch South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico

TV: ESPN

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: ESPN+, DAZN

Time: 4:00 a.m. ET/ 1:00 a.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why South Sudan Will Cover The Spread

South Sudan ran through the competition in the FIBA Africa qualifiers and they're looking the best team to give Africa a chance at a FIBA World Cup. They'll have an NBA-caliber player in Carlik Jones on their squad running point. They boast a very tall lineup and will have Puerto Rico outsized – look for South Sudan to crash the boards early and establish their presence down low. If they can couple that with a stout defense in the paint, they should have the sneaky advantage in this one.

South Sudan shot lights-out during the qualifiers at 44.6% from the field. They also managed to shoot 37.6% from three and 71.1% from the line. There's no question that this team values the fundamentals and they're a sneaky team with the way they shoot the ball. Puerto Rico may have the more recognizable talent, but this South Sudan team has a serious chance for the upset.

Why Puerto Rico Will Cover The Spread

Puerto Rico had a pedestrian showing throughout the Americas qualifiers and they made it in simply based off their grit down the stretch. They've managed to keep each one of their wins close, but tend to get blown out in the losses. With just a +17 point differential through 12 qualifying games, it's clear that this team has a tendency for the late-game dramatics.

They'll be led by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado as their motor. He's joined by Tremont Waters and a number of other former NBA talents. On paper, they have the much better lineup and possess more talent in scoring the basketball. Their height disadvantage in the lineups could pose some problems in getting to the hoop, but they have enough skill players to force one-on-one mismatches and find scoring otherwise.

Final South Sudan-Puerto Rico Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an extremely close game given the betting lines. Puerto Rico boasts the better lineup name-wise and they've got the talent level to make some waves in this FIBA tournament. However, South Sudan is playing very well at the moment and they'll be determined to grab this first win. Let's take them with the plus money.

Final South Sudan-Puerto Rico Prediction & Pick: South Sudan (+102)