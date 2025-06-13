Sherrone Moore is about to enter his second season as the head coach of the Michigan football team, and it willl be a crucial year for him. His first season wasn’t going well for a long time as the Wolverines limped into their final regular season game against Ohio State with a 6-5 record. Michigan was a massive underdog on the road against the second-ranked Buckeyes, but the Wolverines somehow got it done. They followed that up with another big upset against #11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Speaking of Alabama, Sherrone Moore went out and snagged one of the top players in the transfer portal this offseason from the Crimson Tide. Running back Justice Haynes is now a member of the Michigan football team, and he should be a valuable addition.

Justice Haynes started his college football career in 2023, which was Nick Saban’s last year. Michigan ended the Crimson Tide’s season in the Rose Bowl, and then they ended their season again last year. Haynes had no hard feelings, and he is now a Wolverines.

Haynes only got one season with Nick Saban, but he still got the full experience. He hasn’t been with Moore and Michigan for long, but he is seeing some similarities.

“He (Sherrone Moore) reminds me of a young Coach Saban in a lot of ways,” Haynes said, according to an article from On3. “He’s going to kick it with you. He’s going to have fun with you. But then there is also a time to be serious and a time to be disciplined. Everything is discipline-oriented around there. We train differently from anyone else in the country. We work harder than anyone in the country, and we’re all about running the ball and stopping the run. That’s what we pride ourselves on, and that’s ultimately what led to my decision. I knew they were going to value the running back position, and I knew I could thrive in the offense.”

If Sherrone Moore is anything like Nick Saban, then he will probably go on to have a very successful career. His first season with the Michigan football team ended with a bang, and expectations for the program are high ahead of year two.