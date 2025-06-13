The Milwaukee Brewers may have just unveiled their next big star. Jacob Misiorowski, the club’s flame-throwing top prospect, made his much-anticipated MLB debut on Thursday — and immediately made baseball history with one of the most electrifying starts imaginable.

Facing the St. Louis Cardinals, the rookie pitcher fired his first three MLB pitches at 100 mph, 102 mph, and 101 mph — a jaw-dropping sequence of fastballs that stunned fans and hitters alike. The MLB shared the moment on its official X account (formerly Twitter) with the following caption.

The 23-year-old right-hander induced a groundout from Lars Nootbaar for his first career out. In the second inning, Misiorowski showcased more than just velocity, striking out Willson Contreras with a 95 mph slider. By the end of the second, he had already thrown 11 pitches clocked at 100+ mph, ranking him fourth among all MLB pitching prospects in that category this season.

Drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Crowder College, Misiorowski quickly climbed the ranks in the Brewers system. In Triple-A this season, he posted a dominant 2.13 ERA with 80 strikeouts over 63 1/3 innings. His combination of length (6-foot-7), command, and high-octane stuff has made him one of baseball’s most exciting young arms.

His debut couldn’t have come at a better time. The Brewers are currently contending in the NL Central, and Misiorowski’s arrival adds firepower to a rotation that could use depth and swing-and-miss ability. If he maintains his command and velocity, the triple-digit fastballs could become nightmares for opposing hitters.

Misiorowski’s debut not only showcased his elite fastball velocity but also hinted at his long-term potential as a fixture in the Brewers rotation. If he continues to develop his secondary pitches and maintain command, Milwaukee may have found their next frontline starter. The team has been in search of consistent pitching depth, and Misiorowski’s explosive start could be a turning point. For a franchise that has developed arms like Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, adding another dynamic talent strengthens their case as one of the best pitching development systems in MLB.