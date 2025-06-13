Tarik Skubal put together seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. The Detroit Tigers' ace secured his seventh win of the season in another dominant effort. The reigning American League Cy Young winner is the front-runner to win the award again this season. Skubal has even earned praise from Justin Verlander, one of the most accomplished pitchers still playing. However, his start to the season has him in elite company, matched only by Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw.

Ladies and gentlemen, TARIK SKUBAL 😤 His last 4 starts:

30.2 IP

1 ER

0.29 ERA

32/2 K/BB pic.twitter.com/RcJQbPhRFc — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to Sarah Langs, who works with Major League Baseball, put Skubal's 2025 start into context. According to her, Skubal and Kershaw are the only pitchers in the last 125 seasons to have a 12-start stretch where they struck out at least 100 batters while walking less than five.

Kershaw did so in 2016, in the middle of the seven-year stretch of dominance he enjoyed in the 2010s. While Skubal might not rack up the career accomplishments that Kershaw did with the Dodgers, he could join him on another exclusive list if he wins the Cy Young award again.

The 28-year-old has wowed players and fans around the league for the past year and a half. After his first career complete game shutout against the Cleveland Guardians, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch heaped praise on his ace.

“I have been around no-hitters, I've been around some of the most epic performances… I don't think I've ever seen a more efficient, more dominant outing than what I saw on Sunday with Tarik Skubal.”

Unlike Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit has made the most of Skubal's starts this season. The Tigers are 9-4 when their ace pitches, with all four losses coming by just one run.

Despite losing Jackson Jobe for the season, Detroit's starting rotation is one of the best in the league. Skubal leads the way, but the Tigers' pitching drives their success.

After making it into the postseason and pulling off a shocking upset of the Houston Astros, fans doubted the Tigers. After a 45-25 start to the 2025 season, Detroit has established themselves as a true threat.

Skubal and Kershaw share history, but could face one another in the postseason if their teams continue to dominate the league. The Tigers and Dodgers are both within the top five of the betting favorites to make it to the World Series and win, according to ESPN.