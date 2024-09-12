Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2‘s Operations mode lets you control pick one of six different classes to take into the battlefield. Every class comes with their own strengths and weaknesses. This might intimidate players who are unsure as to which class they should focus on upgrading. Therefore, we created a guide on all Classes in Space Marine 2 and what they do.

Everything You Need To Know About Space Marine 2’s Operations Classes

Overall, Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 features six total playable classes:

Tactical Armor Class: 3 Ability: Auspex Scan Reveals enemies in the selected area and makes them more vulnerable Primary Weapon/Secondary Weapon/Melee Weapon

Assault Armor Class: 3 Ability: Jump Pack Enables enhanced dashes and powerful jumps, resulting in new combat moves Secondary Weapon/Melee Weapon

Vanguard Armor Class: 2 Ability: Grapnel Launcher Allows you to propel to an enemy and then perform a diving kick Primary Weapon/Secondary Weapon/Melee Weapon

Bulwark Armor Class: 3 Ability: Chapter Banner Restores Armor to all squad members in the area of effect Secondary Weapon/Melee Weapon

Sniper Armor Class: 2 Ability: Camo Cloak Conceals you until your next attack Primary Weapon/Secondary Weapon/Melee Weapon

Heavy Armor Class: 3 Ability: Iron Halo Creates a powerful barrier, blocking all ranged damage Primary Weapon/Secondary Weapon



Additionally, each class has their own perk tree, which you can upgrade over time. To do so, you must level up your class by playing in Operations Missions and earning more currency. You can then spend this currency on unlocking new items, cosmetics, perks, etc.

Furthermore, each Class has different Trials they can complete to earn more rewards. So eventually, it might be wise to play with every class and complete their trials to earn some much needed items.

Which Class Is The Best To Use?

There are no definitive “best classes” to use in Space Marine 2 because every Operation is different, and might require a different team comp to approach. Furthermore, the best class is really just base on preference. If you prefer to fight from a distance, choose the Sniper Class. Want to be up close and personal? Try Bulwark, Vanguard, or Assault.

However, keep in mind that some classes have minor restrictions that might affect your decision to use them. For example, a Heavy class soldier won’t be able to bring a melee weapon into battle. Therefore, if you want to use a Heavy, try pairing him with a Bulwark, who can’t carry a primary weapon. The two classes should complement each other very well.

Another major difference is Armor Class, which is essentially your shield. A Sniper may be effective from long-range, but he better not get swarmed. If he does, his two shield bars won’t keep him safe from Tyranids for long. If you’re someone who takes a lot of damage and isn’t good at parrying, try using a class with an armor rating of 3.

Lastly, each class has three different customizable loadout options. You can change your weapons to further improve your class if you want.

Essentially what we’re trying to say here is that while there’s no “best class”, there’s good team comps that work very well. We listed two builds below that seem to work for us so far.

Best Team Comps For Space Marine 2 Operations

Heavy, Bulwark, Sniper

While the Heavy and Bulwark deal with massive waves of enemies, the Sniper can focus on ranged foes. But in case the sniper is busy with another problem, the Heavy can deploy his Iron Halo to keep him and the Bulwark safe for a limited time. And should they lose their shields, the Bulwark can drop a Chapter Banner to restore your armor immediately.

Bulwark, Vanguard, Tactical

The Tactical Class’ Auspex Scanner does more than just reveals enemies, it weakens them. Honestly, the Tactical Class works well with everyone, and after a couple of missions, this particular setup seemed to work well. The Bulwark can restore his boys’ shields while the Vanguard can zip around the map with his Grapnel launcher

But again, use whatever comp works best for you. If you play on minimal difficulty, chances are these comps won’t matter. So go out there and have some fun!

Overall, that includes all classes for Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2‘s Operations mode. We hope this guide helped you identify which class(es) you want to use in future missions. However, to unlock different operations, you’ll need to play through the game’s campaign. As you experience the war through Titus’ eyes, new Operations will become available to you.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.