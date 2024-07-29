The 2024 Olympics got underway this weekend and the Los Angeles Sparks have several players competing and not just for the United States. Sparks backup center Li Yueru is playing for China at the Olympics and she had a dominant performance in the opening game of the group stage against Spain. Following the game, Sparks head coach Curt Miller took to social media to give his thoughts on Yueru's big game.

“China comes up short in game 1 of the Olympics but Li Yueru has huge game,” Curt Miller posted on social media. “Li impacts games.” Miller's post also included clapping hands emojis.

Spain barely edged China, 90-89 in overtime, in their opening game of the Olympics but Li Yueru turned in one of the top performances so far. She finished with a game-high 31 points, 15 rebounds one assist and one blocked shot. She shot 9-of-16 from the field, 1-of-1 from the three-point line and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Yueru put up the second highest scoring mark for Chinese women's basketball behind only Zheng Haixia as per Sparks PR. Haxia scored 32 points back during the 1998 Olympics. Haxia also played for the Sparks for two seasons in 1997 and 1998.

Yueru's 15 rebounds were the third highest mark for Chinese women's basketball in Olympics competition. The highest mark was set by Chen Nan's 17 rebounds during the 2008 Olympics, followed by Haixia's 16 rebounds in the 1996 Olympics. Yueru made her Olympics debut for the Chinese national team in 2021.

Yueru is one of four Sparks players participating in the Olympics. Dearica Hamby is playing for Team USA in 3×3 competition, Kia Nurse is playing for the Canadian national team and Stephanie Talbot is playing for the Australian national team. Curt Miller is serving as a scout alongside Cheryl Reeve for Team USA women's basketball.

Li Yueru is a building block for the Sparks' future



Once the Olympics are over, Li Yueru will return to the Sparks for the second half of the 2024 WNBA season. This is Yueru's second season in the WNBA. She was originally drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, but did not make her WNBA debut until the 2022 season.

Ahead of the 2022 WNBA season, the Dream traded Yueru's rights to the Sparks in the same trade that brought Chennedy Carter to Los Angeles. The Sparks then rerouted Yueru's rights to the Chicago Sky in a sign and trade for Lexie Brown. Yueru made her debut for the Sky that season.

Yueru did not play in the 2023 WNBA season and she was traded back to the Sparks along with Julie Allemand in exchange for the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Yueru has appeared in 22 games this season, including two starts, at a little over 12 minutes per game. She's been averaging 4.6 points and 3.5 rebounds with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Yueru began the season as the team's backup center. Once Cameron Brink went down with a torn ACL, she moved into the starting lineup briefly before moving back to the bench.