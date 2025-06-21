The Los Angeles Sparks begin a three-game road trip starting with a matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday. The Lynx have been the best team in the Western Conference this season, but it appears as if the Sparks have help on the horizon. Star guard Kelsey Plum was not listed on the Sparks’ injury report for Saturday, the team announced.

Kelsey Plum’s omission from the injury report suggests that she is set to make her return to the Sparks’ lineup against the Lynx. Plum was sidelined for the team’s game against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday due to what was listed as a leg injury. Prior to the game, head coach Lynne Roberts acknowledged that the team did not have a potential timetable for Plum’s return.

In a related move that also signals Plum’s return, the Sparks waived Grace Berger. Berger had been signed to a hardship contract in Plum’s absence, and made her debut during Tuesday’s loss to the Storm. Veteran guard Odyssey Sims, who has been starting alongside Plum in the backcourt, was still listed as being out due to personal reasons.

Prior to the team’s game against the Storm, Roberts was honest about the team’s mindset despite multiple key absences in the rotation.

“I’ve learned through the years that you just have to keep plugging along. And the bigger deal I make of it, then the bigger deal the players make of it. We’re not going to use any excuses. We certainly have hit some adversity, but that’s part of sports,” Roberts said. “Sometimes you just feel like you can’t catch a break. But you just keep getting up and chopping wood, and you will catch a break.”

Plum has appeared in 12 games in her Sparks debut at just about 36 minutes per game. She’s been averaging a career-high 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 38.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Sparks originally acquired Plum in an offseason sign-and-trade involving the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm. Her addition to the roster signaled a shift towards winning now. The team has missed the postseason in four consecutive years now.

As the Sparks embark on their three-game trip, they currently sit at 4-9 and in sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They had brief momentum, winning two of three games, but have dropped two straight amid the injuries and absences.